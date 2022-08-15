Michael Edwards rejects Chelsea offer

Former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards has rejected the opportunity to take up a similar position at Chelsea.





After a successful decade at Anfield, Edwards stepped down at the end of last season and was expected to take some time out of the game before considering a new challenge. However, Chelsea fancied their chances and sounded him out about him getting on board with them and it’s believed he gave the idea some consideration before turning them down.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

At the time of their initial approach, there were suggestions that Edwards may not have as much power at Stamford Bridge as he had at Anfield and that could be the reason why he didn’t fancy it. However, Chelsea insiders claim that Edwards has told them that he’s not ready to return to work at the moment and that he intends to take some time out as originally planned.