Liverpool v Inter Milan – LIVE STREAMS

Live streams for this evening's Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Inter Milan are now available to members. Please log-in to view them.

If you are not a member, you can join our free telegram channel as we will push a selection out to you on there in the run-up to the match. Telegram is a free app (similar but better than Whatsapp) that you can install on your mobile phone, tablet or desktop.

Download Telegram free and then click on this invitation link: t.me/koptalk