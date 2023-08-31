Liverpool support staff to work late on deadline day

KOPTALK sources are reporting that support staff involved in finalising paperwork relating to incoming and outgoing transfers have been informed that they will be required to work late on transfer deadline day.

This suggests that the club are leaving the door open for potential activity, unless, of course, something changes between now and then. When the club have no intentions of making moves, support staff are released from their shifts as normal on deadline day.





Meanwhile, despite the inevitable late move for Ryan Gravenberch which we called before the window even opened, its is claimed that there is currently a feeling of “absolute panic” within Anfield because of the failings during the summer transfer window. Subsequently, those involved in the recruitment process are also following up on previously explored options to see if additional numbers can be brought in before the window slams shut.

The KOPTALK editor will be hosting a live stream from 9am UK on deadline day (Friday 1st) until the window slams shut, on KOPTALK.TV.