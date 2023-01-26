Liverpool suffer new transfer blow – Caicedo, Bellingham, Salah

Liverpool have suffered another transfer blow with the news that Arsenal have entered the race to try and land Moises Caicedo.





The Reds made an approach on Boxing Day but were scared off by the numbers involved which paved the way for Chelsea to pursue the Brighton midfielder, but with Chelsea having failed to secure a deal, KOPTALK insiders claimed that Liverpool would table a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer later in the window if that remained to be the case. However, with Chelsea still lurking and the valuation quoted now said to be even higher than back in December, our sources became ‘doubtful’ that we’d make a late offer after all. To make matters worse, Arsenal have now stepped into the equation meaning Liverpool’s interest this month must surely have ended, unless of course, the player pushes for a move to Anfield, but there is currently no suggestion of that happening.

It is claimed that funds were made available to pursue Caicedo, but that if any fee to be paid to Brighton exceeded a previously agreed internal valuation, any amount over that figure would then have to be deducted from the summer transfer budget unless revenue was generated from sales which would explain recent chatter about a couple of fringe players having been made available for transfer. Reds boss Jürgen Klopp needs as much money as possible in the summer to try and finance a firm bid for Jude Bellingham. On that front, Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in the Borussia Dortmund ace, but contact between the player’s camp and Anfield remains active.

Finally, there are whispers around the corridors of Anfield that Liverpool may be willing to entertain offers for Mo Salah in the summer. However, before you CAPS-LOCK us to death, there is nothing credible to suggest that this is currently the case. It is our job to share with you what’s being claimed, and as you know, we always advise you just take on board what’s being mooted and form your own opinions.

