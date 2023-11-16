Liverpool hold talks with Gestifute

Liverpool officials have held talks with the Gestifute agency within the last week and it would appear that this is in relation to a possible recruitment attempt.





Information posted on the VIP members’ website this week and also discussed on KopTalk.TV, our free YouTube channel, states that the sitdown was not in relation to any existing Liverpool players on their books (contract extensions, potential sales etc).

Gestifute represent Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota and have former Red Fabinho under their guidance.

Other notable clients include the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Matheus Nunes, two players that Liverpool have previously sniffed around. However, the futures of those two have since been resolved.

Two players worthy of our consideration are Antonio Silva and João Neves while Pedro Neto has long been under observation by the Reds. Neto is a player that we have advised our members to monitor for some time and we would repeat that again today.

What we didn’t realise until yesterday evening was that Wolves defender Rayan Aït-Nouri is represented by Gestifute and as he’s been heavily linked with us over the last few days, it seems highly plausible that the 22-year-old is a reason why Liverpool officials may been talking to the agency again this week.