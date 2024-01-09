Liverpool hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold injury blow

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow with the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out of action “for a few weeks” after sustaining a knee injury against Arsenal.

The 25-year-old defender hurt himself during the 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal on Sunday and further tests have revealed that he’s going to have to step aside for a short while.

Speaking today, assistant boss Pep Lijnders said: “First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game. So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover.

“He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let’s see after that. He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was.

“Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility. We will really miss him.”

On other injured personnel, Lijnders added: “Virgil ran yesterday and did a few jogs, looked good, smiling and speaking. He will be back. That’s the second thing, in these phases you get sickness and players who get ill but he looks good.

“Szoboszlai is progressing, Robertson is progressing. He has a scan and then we can decide when has more contact.

“Kostas is quicker than expected, they will be back end of this month. Stefan and Thiago will be next month without complications.”