Liverpool have “good chances” of signing Bayer Leverkusen ace

KopTalk 21 Feb 2024 Liverpool FC News

Jonathan Tah

Reports originating from Germany claim that Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

The 28-year-old Germany international, who is having a great season under boss Xabi Alonso’s guidance, has a year remaining on his existing contract and has indirectly let it be known that he’s not looking to renew as he favours a move to the Premier League.

An €18million (£15.4m) release clause will soon kick in meaning that clubs can trigger that to make any potential deal happen.

Tottenham are one club said to be sniffing around the highly-rated defender, but Tah has indicated that he would only move to a club that can offer him Champions League football.

Today’s reports state that there are “good chances” of Liverpool making a deal happen.

Tah was last linked with us back in December.

