Liverpool have “good chances” of signing Bayer Leverkusen ace

Reports originating from Germany claim that Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

The 28-year-old Germany international, who is having a great season under boss Xabi Alonso’s guidance, has a year remaining on his existing contract and has indirectly let it be known that he’s not looking to renew as he favours a move to the Premier League.

An €18million (£15.4m) release clause will soon kick in meaning that clubs can trigger that to make any potential deal happen.

Tottenham are one club said to be sniffing around the highly-rated defender, but Tah has indicated that he would only move to a club that can offer him Champions League football.

Today’s reports state that there are “good chances” of Liverpool making a deal happen.

Tah was last linked with us back in December.

