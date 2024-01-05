Kylian Mbappe’s close pal comments on Liverpool link

French hack and close pal of Kylian Mbappe, Julien Laurens, claims the France international “really, really” likes Liverpool and most likely hasn’t made a decision on his future just yet after all.





Few Liverpool supporters expect the 25-year-old PSG ace to ever make the switch to Anfield under the current regime and our coverage in relation to him is purely to let you know what’s been claimed and said elsewhere. We don’t expect to see Mbappe at Anfield any time soon, but there are some things that we believe could change that could open up the very small possibility of it happening in the future (see video below).

Mbappe, who is out of contract in the summer, said earlier this week that he hasn’t made a decision about whether to renew with PSG or to move on and Laurens believes him. PSG are the nailed on favourites to land the player, but Liverpool continue to be linked way ahead of the other usual suspects.

Speaking to the BBC, Laurens said: “I really believe him when he says he hasn’t decided yet.

“If he wants to stay a little bit longer or go somewhere else in the summer else as a free agent, Madrid very likely, Liverpool, less likely but, that’s another team he really, really likes.”