Igor Biscan wants Premier League return

Former Liverpool midfielder Igor Biscan says he hopes to be able to manage in the Premier League one day.

The 43-year-old is currently coaching the Croatia Under-21s and has guided them for the first time to the knockout stages of the European Championships in 2023.





Having played under former Liverpool bosses Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez, Biscan is hoping to build on the inspiration he obtained from them.

Biscan told The Echo: “These two are probably the biggest managers that trained me in my career.

“The things they used to say and their ideas about the game are things that I use now when I work with my players. I’ve even stolen some of their drills and exercises.

“I want to work at the highest possible level and the Premier League represents that. That is something that every coach wants and strives for and I am no different.”

Biscan was brought to Anfield in 2000 by Houllier. He was signed from Dinamo Zagreb for £5.5million. He struggled to make an impact at Anfield but bizarrely he left as a bit of a cult player after winning the fans over.

He added: “To be honest, it was not easy. I left home at a very young age, didn’t speak the language very well, and on top of that I came there to play at a level that I had never played at before.

“The team was full of international players, as well as some of the best English players, and you soon realise that you are in for a bit of a tough time.

“I struggled a lot during those next two seasons. I will put it simply – I just was not good enough to play more.

“At some point I wanted to leave because I wanted a fresh start and had some options abroad, but the manager convinced me to stay.

“In the end that proved to be the right decision.”

During his time with Liverpool he won the League Cup (2001), the FA Community Shield (2001), the UEFA Super Cup (2001) and of course the UEFA Champions League (2005).

He left Liverpool on a free in 2005 for Panathinaikos. He spent a couple of years in Greece before returning to Dinamo Zagreb where he initially began his career.

