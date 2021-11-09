Howe wants Liverpool transfer chief at Newcastle

Reports originating from the North East claim that new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants close friend and Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to join him on Tyneside.

Edwards, who is out of contract in the summer, has indicated that he is open to a new challenge elsewhere and a number of clubs are keen on recruiting him. Edwards worked with Howe at Portsmouth in the early 2000s and the latest suggestions are that the new Toon boss has put forward the Liverpool sporting director’s name to his new employers who want to see Newcastle turned into genuine title contenders.

It is believed that Howe met with Edwards at Anfield when Liverpool took on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week. Nobody knows what was discussed, of course, but obviously the media are using this to add fuel to the fire. However, it’s a no brainer that Newcastle would be keen on the idea of Edwards making the switch to them.

Although many expect Edwards to move on in the summer KOPTALK sources recently reported that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have not given up in their hope of persuading him to extend his stay with the Reds.