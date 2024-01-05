David Ornstein comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans

Respected football journo David Ornstein has given some opinion on what he thinks Liverpool may or may not do during the January transfer window.

With the window now open, Liverpool supporters are silently hoping that reinforcements will be announced soon, but as yet, nothing, although we expect that to change during the course of the month.





In a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein commented: “They’ve not been planning anything significant … but never say never — we’ve learned that Liverpool can spring a surprise.

“Given the position the team are in, the quality at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal and the array of young players he can turn to, Liverpool look very competitive.

“They’ll look to strengthen again next summer. This is perhaps a more important period for contract talks than new signings. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all approaching the final 12 months of their deals.”

Ornstein, along with Paul Joyce and from time to time, Fabrizio Romano, are the only hacks worth paying attention to when it comes to club matters. Most of those that used to be worth a read now find themselves trying to become the next Romano on YouTube with less views than many fan channels and so called ITKs.