Adam Naylor: My thoughts on what’s going on

Before I get started some of you maybe thinking who’s this guy. Well, some of you may have heard me mentioned on the KopTalk Podcast with the emails I have sent in. Basically, I am a lifelong Liverpool fan, who has followed KopTalk since I was 18, now been 30 (sorry Dunk) I wanted to get my thoughts out there. Dunk has offered me the chance to do this.





So, the January window, turned out a lot better than I thought it would if I am honest with you. Luis Dias what a signing this player could turn out to be. He is at that age we got Mane and Salah, just about to peak, his stats now of course in a weaker league are superior to that of Mane. This could turn out to be another player that Klopp turns into a world star lets wait and see. Fabio Carvalho one for the future, now again I can’t lie and rave about this player as I know next to nothing about him, all I will say is the last youngster we got from Fulham has really impressed me especially at the beginning of this season in midfield, I am talking about Harvey Elliot, of course.

One thing I would like to mention that after the signing of Diaz I am wondering what this could mean for the players we have in our team now. For instance, if we had owners like City we would just be thinking wow another player to add depth to the squad. However, with FSG I can not be the only one casting eyes to the summer window thinking who will be sold.

For me the dream would be Origi and Taki go leaving us with the four we had plus Diaz what a front line that would be with amazing depth. However, with all the main front three’s contracts all running out at the same time I cannot see us surviving the summer keeping all three of them. Now all the media attention and the fans attention is fixed on Salah and with good reason. He is our best player and in with a shout for being the current best player in the world. This guy does deserve to paid accordingly but within reason. We can not just give him what he wants otherwise the current squad and future transfers will be looking for something similar. Now I am not saying that for instance if we offered James Milner a contract extension, he would look at the Salah figure of let’s say £300,000 a week and ask for that. But players that the fans want us to sign for instance Haaland and Mbappe would want the same if not more. Under FSG this will not happen, so getting back to the front three, of the front three I can not see Mane accepting much less than Salah so I would say he is the most likely to go. This is just the vibe I get off the player. Firmino, I get the opinion he is a bit humbler and perhaps would be happy with an extension with a slight increase in wage. But we know FSG’s reluctance to offer long term extensions to players over 30 and we all remember the rumours surrounding Henderson in the summer before he signed. If we don’t get Salah signed up before the summer, I can see him been sold with Mane and Firmino receiving new contracts. If Salah signs, then I say it is open season on both Mane and Firmino.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Getting back to the Salah contract talks; his agent is a joke. He shows no respect for the club, the tweets, arranging media interviews with the Spanish press for Salah to spout off about the possibility of moving to Spain. This is all part of the game, but we must remember no player is bigger than the club. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, we have lost really good players, amazing players in the past and we are still going strong. I remember Michael Owen he was my first idol. Then it was Fernando Torres, both these players broke my childish heart when they left and showed disrespect to the club. Fernando had his reasons that came out afterwards and I forgave him. Let’s be honest, Salah was not the player he is now until Klopp got hold of him. Why do you think we signed him for next to nothing in comparison to other players at that time in the market? This team is built to get the best out of Salah, the link up play up front. Firmino making space for him, the hard-working midfield behind him. Virgil Van Dijk pinging cross field passes to him, this all gets the best out of him. Would he find this at another team? Would he be the star man or just be another cog in the machine?

Salah needs to rein in his agent because at the end of the day Salah could go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, but if he does leave, his agent could tarnish that reputation. Please bear in mind Salah will know what his agent is about to do before he does it, and if he doesn’t, he needs to be having a word. One thing I’d like to point out to Salah is what happened to the careers of Torres, Coutinho and now Gini after leaving us and rejecting contract extensions. To the owners, pay the guy, but within reason.

YNWA

Adam