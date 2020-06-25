Who Should Be Favourite in the Betting To Be PFA Player of the Year?

Given the success they have in the Premier League this season, there will be numerous Liverpool players who pick up individual accolades at the end of the campaign.

Not only is it difficult to determine who should be rewarded with the PFA Player of the Year generally, but it is also a very hard task singling out one player from this incredible Liverpool team.

Here is a look at three men who will definitely be in the running to be named the PFA Player of the Year.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is many Liverpool fans’ pick to be the player of the year at the club and in the Premier League. The Senegal international has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and has been a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s front three.

Since joining from Southampton in 2016, Mane has consistently delivered exceptional performances in a Liverpool shirt. This season he has taken his game to another level, to a point where he has been described as unplayable at times.

With speculation about his future this summer, Liverpool fans will be desperate to retain his services for the 2020/21 campaign. He is 11/4 in the betting to sign for Real Madrid in the next transfer window.

Jordan Henderson

Every great team needs a leader and Liverpool have had that this season in Jordan Henderson. The Reds skipper has worked tiredly this season in a role which is often be underestimated.

The odds suggest Henderson will be lifting the Premier League title at the end of the campaign as Liverpool are now as short as 1/1000 in the online football betting. This moment will be a reward for the England midfielder for the progression he has made throughout his career.

There has been a campaign by many leading pundits in this country for Henderson to win the PFA Player of the Year. His odds would have been much bigger than many of his rivals at the start of season, but he has proved over the last 12 months that he is a vital cog in Klopp’s winning machine.

Virgil van Dijk

Last season’s PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk is bidding to become the first back-to-back winner of the award since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

The Dutchman was one of the prominent names in the betting for the award at the start of the season. He has justified those odds with another impressive year in the heart of Liverpool’s back four.

It is very easy to take a lot of what van Dijk does for granted. He rarely makes a mistake or has a bad game, which means we come to expect his performance to be exceptionally high.

There is no doubt Liverpool’s fortunes have changed considerably since the defender arrived at the club. He was the Man of the Match in last season’s Champions League final and he would be a fully deserved winner of the PFA Player of the Year award again in 2020.

With two months of football still to be played this season, the above three and many more Liverpool players still have time to make their case for the award.