Which players from Liverpool could go the furthest at Euro 2020?

With the Premier League finishing in a matter of months, soon enough players will be looking forward to the next major international tournament in June and July, Euro 2020. With plenty of the Liverpool squad being called up to their respective nations, there’s going to be a lot of eyes on those teams and how far they can go.

There are a number of potential contenders for the championship and if it’s anything like the domestic season we could see plenty of surprises along the way. Based on the odds on Euro 2020, Jordan Henderson and England could be in for a good tournament. They’ve currently got odds of 5/1 to win the entire tournament, putting them as the same as France who themselves have a rather good squad with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Harry Kane will be the key player for Three Lions as he continues to cement himself as one of the top strikers in the game and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the Euro 2020 betting tips, previews and news as a top tip for the best player of the tournament award, which he is currently priced at 14/1 to win.

Another Liverpool player who could be key to his country’s progression is Virgil Van Dijk. As one of the best centre backs in world football and as long as he can stay fit, some commanding performances at the back could make all the difference. If the Dutch can keep goals conceded to a minimum, then they may just go all the way to the final and win for the first time since 1988. Recent years have seen a revival of the Netherlands international side with both Ronald Koeman and Frank De Boer at the helm and Euro 2020 may just be their time.

A youthful revival associated with the Spanish side could also propel the likes of Thiago Alcantara back to the top and give La Roja their first title since 2012. Other players such as the marvellous Dani Olmo in attacking midfield and winger Ansu Fati are leading Spain’s youthful charge and this could culminate in another international honour.

There may be a surprise package offered up Andy Robertson’s Scotland who have made their first Euros since 1996. The 2020 edition marks only the third time that the Scottish have made it to the tournament. However, the 2021 tournament may just be Scotland’s time to prove the doubters wrong thanks to not only Andy Robertson, who is rated as one of the world’s best full-backs, but also Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, Villa’s John McGinn and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

Source: Pixabay

It’s definitely fair to say that Liverpool have one of the Premier League’s most gifted clubs when it comes to international talent and that Euro 2020 will act as a proper exhibition for it. As a result, there’s every chance that whatever nation wins it could have a Liverpool player in there to get their hands on the trophy and go straight into the history books.