Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 28-year-old Switzerland international is the latest member of Jürgen Klopp’s squad to be diagnosed with the virus after teammates Sadio Mane and Thiago also tested positive.

A statement issued by the Swiss Football Association said: ‘Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation.

‘The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the UEFA Return to Play Protocol have been strictly adhered to since the move began. Based on this, clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.’

Shaqiri, who failed to secure a transfer away from Anfield before yesterday’s transfer deadline, will obviously play no part in Switzerland’s games against Croatia, Spain and Germany.