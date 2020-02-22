Will Liverpool get the ‘Invincibles’ trophy?

Liverpool are on their way to securing the 2019/2020 Premier League trophy. In fact, they are so close to claiming it that they are literally holding it with one hand already. The crowned champions of Europe have managed to make history so far, winning 25 out of 26 games played in the Premier League this year.

All Premier League outrights are now in favour of the Reds, meaning that no other club that currently competes in the league is being given good odds to win the title. The sheer fact that the point difference between the second-placed Manchester City and Liverpool is ‘only’ 25 points is staggering itself.

This is something that doesn’t happen often. It almost never happens. Yet, it did happen to Arsenal in the season 2003/2004 when they won every single match (49 of them) in the league. That was really impressive, but Liverpool failed to make that same streak after failing to win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, if the team stays unbeaten until the end of the season, they still have a chance to receive the gold trophy for their success. According to this article in the Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp’s team still has a chance to win this accolade but they must remain unbeaten until the end of the season. All they have to do is make it to May 17 without a loss or draw and their run will be immortalised with a bigger version of the trophy received by Arsenal.

Although this seems like a nice thing to have, winning definitely won’t be easy. Klopp’s squad has only made it half-way through the Premier League and there are some really tough games ahead of them. Moreover, Liverpool FC are, once again, one of the best candidates for winning the Champions League, so they have to fight their battles on two fronts.

One thing is certain — this version of Liverpool is perhaps one of the best we’ve been able to watch. Those who like to romanticise the past would say that perhaps Gerrard’s Liverpool or the 1976-77 squad were better. But let’s face it, nobody managed to make the club as popular as the team led by Jurgen Klopp.

Even if they don’t manage to get their hands on the ‘Invincibles’ trophy, the players of Liverpool will make history just by winning the Premier League. Although the team won the first-tier English competition 18 times, they actually never managed to win the Premier League which was formed in 1992.

As a matter of fact, the last time Liverpool won one such competition was back in the 1989–90 season. After that, the highest they could get was second place. Therefore, this season could be a special one for the Reds as they are on track to become the best football team in the world. More importantly, they are one step away from becoming the best football team in England once again for the first time in 30+ years.