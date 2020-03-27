Reports today claim that West Ham United are interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.





The 26-year-old German is currently on loan at Besiktas but he is expected to return to Melwood once that concludes with the Turkish outfit looking unlikely to make the deal permanent.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp wants to move him out during the summer if possible either on another loan but more preferably on a permanent transfer. There is a suggestion that he could remain in England with West Ham said to be amongst the clubs who are said to be considering making an approach for him.

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin are also rumoured to be interested in looking at taking Karius back to Germany with their goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry believing that Karius would be a decent replacement for Thomas Kraft who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool may enter the market for a goalkeeper in the summer with Adrian down as a possible departee. The 33-year-old appears keen on the idea of a return to Spain and Liverpool wouldn’t stop in his way if he manages to find himself another club.

Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır continues to be linked with a possible move to Anfield but his £22million valuation seems a bit high to us and will probably put Liverpool off. We have, however, scouted him multiple times.