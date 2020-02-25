Timo Werner will cost Liverpool just £25million, according to the latest reports coming out of Germany.

The RB Leipzig hitman is expected to make the switch to Anfield in the summer and if these claims about his release clause are true, you can see why Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp reignited his interest in the 23-year-old. It had been reported that Werner would cost Liverpool around £50million but according to Sport1, Liverpool would only have to pay around half that amount to conclude a deal.





KOPTALK recently reported that we had been shown documents that proved Liverpool were attempting to sign the German international. That development saw our opinion with regards out interest in Werner completely u-turn.

Up until September of last year, we had always thought that Werner could at some point make the switch to Anfield, but when he inked a new deal, we assumed our interest had cooled because why would we pay a higher fee for his services when he could have had him at a more attractive price previously? He would, of course, have been available on a free in the summer had he not signed that deal so it started to look like we had closed the door on him. However, if Werner is available for £25million, it now makes sense as to why we have gone back in for him.

<<– Buy football club shares online –>>

Information was recently posted on our members’ website from a well-placed source that stated that a deal for Werner was financially “doable” and that we were waiting for feedback from the Werner camp as to whether or not the player would be willing to bide his time at Anfield.

Salah may choose to report for international duty at the Olympics and there’s also the African Cup of Nations that Klopp has to work around. Throw in the fact that Salah will turn 29 in June 2021 and we expect that the club will want to cash in next year before his value starts to decrease significantly. Werner will get game time at Anfield and he could be part of Liverpool’s future for many years to come. We’re sure this will have been hammered home to Werner.

Check the members’ website for the latest concerning Werner. We will also be publishing an important update on there today regarding VIP guests that were at Anfield last night and why. This will also be discussed on KopTalk.TV today but you will need a membership to our YouTube channel to watch that private video. If you join via YouTube and you also want access to the members’ website, ensure you support us by obtaining a VIP membership (Tier 2) or above. If you only want access to our additional videos, select the lowest membership tier. If you’re not interested in joining via YouTube, you can still become a VIP member via PayPal.