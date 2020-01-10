TIMO WERNER TRANSFER SITUATION – LATEST

Reports today claim that Timo Werner turned down the opportunity to move to Anfield in the summer.

The 23-year-old striker has been tracked by Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp for some time and it is believed an approach WAS made during the previous transfer window only for Werner to turn it down because of the competition at the club, should you choose to believe the reports.





We had always felt that the German international could leave RB Leipzig to join Klopp’s Anfield revolution but obviously it’s never happened. It is claimed that the reason for that is because Werner had said there was “no space” for him in the team hence his decision to stay in Germany. A move to the Premier League in the summer now seems more and more likely with both Chelsea and Manchester United heavily linked.

The latest reports state that Werner has a release clause of around £42.6million in his contract although when he inked his new contract in August it was claimed at the time that the release clause was £25.5million. Had he not extended his stay with Leipzig he could have left on a free transfer this summer.

