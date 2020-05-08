Reports originating from Italy today claim that Timo Werner’s release clause could decrease from £52million to £44million if RP Leipzig don’t win the Bundesliga this season.





The Bundesliga will restart on May 16, becoming the first European league to resume following the coronavirus pandemic. Leipzig are 3rd in the Bundesliga, 5 points behind leaders Bayern Munich with 9 games remaining.

KOPTALK sources insist that Werner remains a target for Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp but that the club wants to see what happens with the coronavirus fallout. The Reds are naturally concerned about the financial impact on the game and the risks moving forward. For example, could there be further suspensions of football during the 2020-21 season.

We believe 4 other possible deals that the club were working on were placed on hold, and truth be told, we don’t see them all being resurrected even if any kind of normality returns any time soon. However, we continue to be informed that our interest in France remains (see the VIP members’ website (£), KopTalk TV (free) or the KopTalk Podcast (free) to be brought up to speed on those claims that we’ve been peddling for months).

As of today’s date, we still see something happening with Werner, be that this year or next. From what we understand the club is mulling over whether to get the deal over the line this summer or whether to put a formal deal in place for Werner to remain in Germany until the 2021-22 season.

The player is adamant that he wants to move to Liverpool, of this, we have no doubt.

Despite football being suspended, the media continues to churn out the same amount of rumours and claims surrounding Werner and other potential targets as they did when clubs were actively conducting business. This proves how they just want to publish anything to promote sales. How can there possibly be the same amount of rumours, speculation and news when almost everyone in the game is locked down? We would advise you ignore the majority of the claims surrounding Werner and leave it to us to work through the nonsense for you.

Will Werner sign for Liverpool? We honestly cannot say, but we expect the boss can’t either. As frustrating as it is, the club are acting sensibly during very difficult times.

One final thing that we should add is that we are repeatedly told that the club is not obsessing over Werner’s release clause. The general feeling is that business can be done between Liverpool and Leipzig regardless and that it would be considered “fair and reasonable” should that clause expire before Liverpool make a firm decision.

The player has indicated to Liverpool and Leipzig that he will wait as long as possible before looking at other options.

