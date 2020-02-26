Timo Werner offered 5-year Liverpool contract

Reports today claim that Timo Werner has been offered a 5-year contract by Liverpool.

It is claimed that the German striker will be paid approximately £6.7million a year, which works out at around £130,000-a-week, plus bonuses based on performances and success, if he agrees to join Liverpool in the summer.





The claims have been made by La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira who earlier this month stated that negotiations were underway between the player and the Reds. His latest update is with regards the terms of the deal that has been put on the table by Liverpool’s negotiator Michael Edwards.

Schira claims talks are ongoing.