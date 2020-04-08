Liverpool FC Transfer News: Timo Werner – LATEST

Reports originating from Spain claim that Timo Werner is “very close” to securing a transfer to Liverpool.

The Spanish media believe Inter Milan have made an enquiry but that they were told that he was on the verge of completing a proposed transfer to Anfield. Various media outlets in Spain have been following Werner’s situation closely due to Real Madrid’s interest in the Germany international.





It is claimed that Liverpool’s Michael Edwards is close to securing a deal although nobody closer to home is making such claims. The British media reported last week that Liverpool have suspended all transfer and contract talks as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, KOPTALK sources insist that isn’t the case and that while some ‘low importance’ matters have been put on hold, the club are still planning into the future as they usually do.

It would be foolish to suggest that the suspension of football activity isn’t making a difference to what’s happening behind the scenes but one thing we must give consideration to with regards Werner is his release clause. It has widely been reported that this must be triggered before the end of April for any interested club to take advantage.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann doesn’t believe the Leipzig man is good enough for Jürgen Klopp’s outfit.

Speaking of his fellow countryman, Hamann told The Athletic’s Steilcast podcast: “I don’t think he’s a player for Munich or Liverpool the way they play at the moment.

“We’ve seen him in the national team in certain games when he plays out wide and he’s not tricky enough. You need trickery, you need to beat a man by shifting your weight.

“I read quotes from journalist or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club … Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

“Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get.

“But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so a no from me.”