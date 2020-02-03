Liverpool FC Transfer News: Timo Werner – LATEST

Timo Werner has responded to the latest transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The much talked about German striker is wanted by Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp and talks are believed to be currently talking place about the possibility of him making a summer switch to Anfield. Well-placed sources claim that talks have been “positive” but that the player is yet to make a decision about his future.





A host of elite European clubs – and Manchester United – are interested in signing the Leipzig hitman. Liverpool are the favourites to land him but there is also strong interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Providing an update on his situation, Werner said: “When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest. That’s clear.

“But, right now, I am not thinking about what happens in the future.

“We are going into many important games. That’s what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later.

“What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.

“I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

“I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time.

“That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”