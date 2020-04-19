Timo Werner & Jürgen Klopp talks – LATEST

Last week we reported that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was planning face-to-face talks with Timo Werner, once social distancing rules were relaxed.





The RB Leipzig hitman has been heavily linked with a potential move to Anfield for a couple of seasons now and many supporters are hoping that this summer will finally see the 24-year-old make the switch to Merseyside.

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Werner’s situation and Liverpool’s summer plans in general, have become unclear, until today. Credible sources have now gone on record to provide a clear update about the Werner situation and other potential business.

article continues for VIP members …

Not a VIP member? You can support our efforts and sign up here.