Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho & Kai Havertz – LATEST

The latest whispers coming out of Anfield this morning suggest that Liverpool are waiting on a decision from Timo Werner as to whether or not he would be interested in a summer move to Anfield.





The German hitman is apparently keen on the idea of making the switch to play under Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp but it’s claimed he has reservations about the competition at Anfield and with offers on the table from several other elite European clubs, most observers would understand if he opted for more money and more game time elsewhere.

Minnows Manchester United have also registered an interest in the 23-year-old, as too have Chelsea.

Anfield insiders claim the finances surrounding the deal are “doable” but that the decision now rests with Werner.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz remain on Liverpool’s radar, but as we’ve been repeatedly stating for what seems like several months now, their valuations have been deemed unacceptable by the Liverpool manager. Borussia Dortmund have been quoting figures in excess of £120million for Sancho while Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz has been mooted at costing possible suitors £100m-£110m.

At the other end of the spectrum, we wouldn’t rule out Klopp taking a stab on Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser (25) in the summer. He has been under serious consideration before and while he isn’t currently displaying the form that previously excited Klopp, he will be available on a free transfer and could be a decent squad addition with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri set to move on. What do you think? Let us know in our forums. Registration is free and simple. We would say that Fraser needs to show Klopp over the next few months that he’s worth taking a punt on and times running out for him to do that.

KOPTALK understands that Norwich City trio Emi Buendía, Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell are all being monitored by Liverpool’s scouting team with the boss continuing to receive weekly reports on them.

We have been suggesting for a while that fans may see a few, what some people may describe as, “unfashionable” names, being targeted from “unfashionable” clubs, in the summer. Think ‘Andy Robertson’. Nobody was overly excited when he was signed from Hull City and look how he has developed under club since 2017.

Pay little attention to the claims being peddled that Liverpool will have a quiet summer. While we don’t envisage seeing Mbappé and Messi coming in, we do expect to see some comings and goings with a balance between proven talent and potential being recruited.

