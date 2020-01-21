Timo Werner has agreement to join Liverpool FC – CLAIMS

You must have noticed that there has been increased speculation concerning Timo Werner recently. The highly-rated German international has long been on Liverpool’s radar but to date, nothing has ever materialised.

There have been various conflicting reports coming out of Germany with regards the hitman’s future while in England, the media have suggested he is not interested in a move to Anfield because of concerns over how much action he’d see.





Each day, we are fed a different story, but what to believe?

Firstly, you have to decide who is leaking all of these claims. Secondly, you have to try and work out the reasons as to why.

We know for a fact that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is a fan of the 23-year-old hitman and if you follow KopTalk, you’ll know that for the last few windows, we have always said we wouldn’t be surprised if a deal was struck to recruit him. However, over the last week or two, we have been fairly negative about the possibility of something now happening. Bayern Munich are the favourites to land him while there is interest from the likes of Chelsea and fallen giants, Manchester United.

Fresh information supplied to KopTalk overnight and backed up with documentation, confirms to us that Liverpool’s interest remains, but this by no means suggests anything will come of it. If you are a VIP member, this is all being currently discussed in the Scouting Department. Please log-in for the latest.

Will we sign Werner? To be completely honest, we have no idea, Klopp himself probably doesn’t know, but our thoughts have completely u-turned over the last 24 hours with regards our interest.





It is worth noting that the latest reports coming out of Spain today (not Germany as yet) claim that Werner has an agreement in place to join Liverpool in the summer. The Spanish media are touching on his status because of Real Madrid’s interest.

