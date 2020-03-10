Timo Werner drops transfer bombshell

Timo Werner has revealed that he is yet to make a decision about his future and that he’s unsure which club he’d be better suited at.

Last month, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was quoted as saying: “It’s easier if players see you as that (doing well). If they see you are successful, it’s easier to get into talks with players.

“But on the other side, it’s more difficult the better your team is because they ask questions like: ‘Where and when would I play?’

“We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their spot, who want to make the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve so that’s it.

“We have these players and whoever wants to join us, needs to have exactly this kind of attitude.”

At the time we suggested that the manager’s comments were aimed at Werner and having now had some further insight into the player’s thoughts, we believe they most definitely must have been.

Focusing on what Werner has actually said, he told Sky Sports: “At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations.

“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.

“So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: Do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?”

The local media on Merseyside, which often conveys the club’s views to the public, started to back-track this week about how serious Liverpool’s interest in Werner was. We remain convinced that Liverpool are very interested in him. However, this sounds like they were probably aware that Werner was going to give this interview to Sky Sports this week. Observers had been waiting to see what would come out this week and Liverpool officials would have had a good idea of what might be said.

The suggestion that Liverpool my be prepared to ink a deal with Werner and loan him back to Leipzig for a season now makes a little sense. Yesterday we dismissed the idea as there would be no reason that Liverpool would need to broker any kind of deal with Leipzig if the player’s release clause was triggered. However, we did add that the only possible reason for the suggestion of a loan could be if the player wanted another year with Leipzig until there was an opening at Anfield. We still weren’t convinced but having heard that Werner is considering staying where he is for a little longer, it would make sense if it has been proposed.

One thing we do know is that Jürgen Klopp takes no prisoners and Werner may have already talked himself out of a move to Anfield. We wouldn’t say that’s the case just yet, but rest assured, the boss will certainly be considering his options which would back up the information that was recently posted on our members’ website about alternative targets.