Timo Werner comments on playing for “a big team”

Timo Werner has again been speaking about his future.

The RB Leipzig striker is expected to ink a deal with Liverpool over the coming months and journalists are continually pushing him for comment.





Although credible sources are playing down that an agreement is already in place and that talks have been underway for some time, sources close to the situation claim that the 24-year-old’s agent has commented to the contrary.

Providing his latest thoughts, Werner said: “I think that I have the potential and possibilities to play for a big team.

“I just think there are different procedures [at big clubs]. When you say that you must become champions, you must go far in the Champions League, and when you must win the cup.

“When you use the word ‘must’, the pressure is completely different and much greater.”

He added: “I still have to learn to be 100 percent there every game and to know that every game is about winning the championship in the end.”

We expect there to be further quotes coming out regarding Werner later today as a detailed interview with the Germany international is about to drop.