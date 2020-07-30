Liverpool’s throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has signed a new contract with the club following talks with sporting director Michael Edwards.





The development means that Gronnemark will continue coaching the squad for the 2020-21 season. He has been working for the Reds on a part-time basis for the last couple of years and despite the initial appointment being mocked by the likes of dinosaurs Andy Gray and Richard Keys, a number of Liverpool players insist that his input has been extremely helpful.

Defender Any Robertson previously said: “The first day he came in the gaffer pulled me to one side and said: ‘You’re definitely going with him!’ so I knew that mine had to improve!

“It’s only full-backs that he takes. I think we’ve all bought into it, we’re all improving and we’re all a lot more accurate.

“Sometimes you see a wee bit longer throw. I think it’s a positive thing that’s definitely worked for us.

“We all got measured [on how far we could throw] and I think I was one of the worst. From the day he came in until now I think I’ve gained about 6 metres in difference … I would say it’s now 26 metres.

“It makes these small differences that I can now throw it 6 metres further up the line or further across to the centre-back or whatever.

“I’m happy with it and all the other full-backs are happy with it so hopefully it can continue.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is hoping to hold a pre-season training camp in Evian, France providing no new travel restrictions are introduced in the coming weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds have the Community Shield against either Arsenal or Chelsea on Saturday 29th August to prepare for as well a Premier League title to defend.