TAKUMI MINAMINO TO JOIN LIVERPOOL ON JANUARY 1ST

Takumi Minamino will complete a proposed transfer to Liverpool on January 1st subject to the passing of a medical.

The 24-year-old Red Bull Salzburg winger will cost just £7.25million after the Reds triggered a release clause in his contract.





Minamino has been scouted by Liverpool as far back as 6 years ago while Klopp was also tracking him while he was manager of Borussia Dortmund.

He normally plays as right-forward but he’s comfortable across the park and could play anywhere in Liverpool’s front three.

Talks between Salzburg and Liverpool have been underway for several weeks and only when the deal looked imminent, were details leaked to the usual suspects in the mainstream media.

It’s an exciting bit of business by the club who have acted fast and secured an absolute gem of a player for a ridiculous price.

More on this and other transfer discussion can be found on our members’ website.