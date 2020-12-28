Takumi Minamino desperate to turn things round at Liverpool

Liverpool have long been considered as one of the best team in the Premier League and following their 2019/20 success, many observers feel that they are on their way to securing another title this season. Despite Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp having to deal with a number of key injuries, he does have a number of fringe players who are hoping to be handed their chance including, of course, Takumi Minamino.

This season so far for Liverpool

As the Premier League has continued the performance of the reigning champions has been very much in the spotlight. With some of the best players in the Premier League in their side, it is no surprise that the Reds have only lost one of their Premier League games so far this season. Despite only securing a 1-1 with Wst Brom over the weekend, it is entirely possible that this Liverpool side could go all the way and win the league once again as they are still sat at the top of the table.

What next for Takumi Minamino

With a frustrating year at the club so far, there has been very little chance for Takumi Minamino to showcase the skillset that saw Jürgen Klopp place his faith in him. As an attacking player, he has played many different positions throughout his career. This is a versatile player that could offer something different to Liverpool should he ever find his feet. An in-form Minamino would benefit the side and could play an important part in helping secure back-to-back Premier League titles. Having recently opened up on his “difficult time” at Liverpool, the £7.25million signing says he’s hopeful of securing his chance which might be forthcoming due to the amount of injuries that the boss is currently having to deal with.

“We suffer a lot of injuries now, so a player like me needs to work harder for the team,” said the player. “I would like to prepare myself well and achieve a result if I am given a chance.”

A Liverpool side hit hard by injuries

Despite a nightmare of a season so far with injuries, there has been very little impact on the betting odds with regards Liverpool securing the title again. Somehow the boss has managed to keep Liverpool in top spot but many fans will be hoping to see reinforcements brought in during the January transfer window. As a result of being reigning champions, the betting odds for Liverpool are already shorter than other teams, however, with Manchester City and several other teams chasing the Reds, Liverpool are still being offered betting odds of 6/5 and higher to secure the Premier League title.

Has time ran out for Divock Origi?

In addition to Minamino spending a large amount of time on the bench, Divock Origi is another player who has seen little time at Anfield this season. When called upon few supporters think Origi will grasp his chance, as a result it’s no surprise that an exit in January is being talked up. When given a chance he is often a good price in certain betting markets for fans and punters looking for opportunities. However, even if Origi is deployed and he starts finding the back of the net, we still expect to see him moved out next year. It’s not a case of if, it’s definitely a case of when.

The future of this Liverpool side

While Minamino and Origi look on and hope for a chance to impress, this Liverpool side under the management of Klopp is certainly looking stronger than ever before. We may even see some changes being made in the near future should someone like Mo Salah be moved out in the summer. The front 3 isn’t getting any young and the boss will certainly be looking at his options for the 2021/22 campaign and beyond. Maybe will see more of Minamino out there on the field with other fringe players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain once fit. Only time will tell.