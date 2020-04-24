Souness reveals who he thinks Liverpool will sign

Graeme Souness has revealed who he thinks Liverpool will sign in the summer and it won’t come as a surprise that he thinks Timo Werner will be added to Jürgen Klopp’s squad.





The Germany international will almost certainly make the switch to Anfield providing Klopp likes what he sees and hears when the duo sit down together for a one-to-one when social distancing rules are relaxed. The Liverpool manager likes to get a feel of his potential signings in person and has allegedly opted to wait for a sit down with Werner having refused point blank to hold private conversations with targets via video conferencing software.

Souness told Sky Sports: “I think [Liverpool will strengthen] up front and that’s why I think they will go after Werner.

“When we were the dominant team during my time as a player, every summer they spent money and brought players in. It was the Liverpool way.

“I’m thinking of Fabinho and Andy Robertson, they have bought players in the past that do not need to slot into the side straight away, or make an instant impression, and that’s a great place to be.

“Liverpool are there, where they can cherry-pick the best and they do not have to come in and be a superstar from the first game onwards and the pressure is off them, so they can look around and figure out what it takes to be a Liverpool player.”

There was a lot of hype online last night from supporters claiming that Sky Sports had announced that Werner was Anfield bound. What they actually said was that if Liverpool paid the player’s release clause that he would make the switch to Liverpool, which, of course, isn’t a new claim.