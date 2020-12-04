Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool.





Reports originating from Spain claim that the Reds are sniffing around the 20-year-old who made his debut for Sevilla in last night’s 4-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea.

Pastor’s contract is up at the end of the season and the suggestion is that Liverpool may be looking at offering him a contract. It would make sense for interested parties to try and recruit him in the summer, but Sevilla may try and secure a fee for him during the January window if he doesn’t extend.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with Pastor who is a product of the Sevilla academy.

Liverpool have Caoimhin Kelleher and a number of other goalkeepers already on their books. Kelleher was favoured ahead of Adrian earlier this week and he currently has a real chance to establish himself as the club’s official No.2. The Reds take on Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday and Kelleher is expected to be given another chance to impress while Alisson is out.

