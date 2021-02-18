Sevilla could make Liverpool approach – Wijnaldum latest

Sevilla are considering making a summer move for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino.





Reports in Spain claim that the La Liga outfit are interested in the 26-year-old who is currently enjoying a loan spell with Southampton. The Japan international hasn’t really made a name for himself at Anfield just yet and there are suggestions that the Reds may be willing to move him out once the season concludes despite only being signed a year ago. However, he has now been given a chance to impress with regular game time at Saint Mary’s.

Club insiders insist that Klopp hasn’t been disappointed with Minamino. Both in private and public, the boss has stated that the player has a long-term future at the club. There is certainly no pressure to sell, although a significant shake-up of the squad is expected to take place ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Gini Wijnaldum’s hopes of signing for Barcelona in the summer may end up being dashed due to the Catalan club’s financial problems. Former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman wants to recruit the 30-year-old midfielder who has so far failed to ink an extension with the Reds. However, despite the player being available on a free transfer, a substantial signing-on fee would need to be handed over along with a hefty salary. Wijnaldum is free to sign a pre-contract with the Nou Camp outfit, but as yet, nothing has materialised on that front.

Despite Barca’s financial problems, there have even been suggestions that Koeman could be axed before the end of the season. Barca, who are 3rd in La Liga, 9 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, were tanked 4-1 by PSG in the Champions League earlier in the week. They host Cadiz on Sunday and Koeman will be hoping to build on a 7-game winning run in the competition. They then have a game against Elche and a Copa del Rey fixture against Sevilla which they trail 2-0 from the first leg.