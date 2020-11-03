Salzburg chief expects Liverpool to sign Erling Haaland

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Cristoph Freund believes Erling Haaland will eventually sign for Liverpool.

The 20-year-old Norwegian hitman continues to be linked with the Reds despite having moved from Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund only last January. In the run up to that move, Liverpool had been linked considerably with the player, having scouted him closely for quite some time.





Back then, we expected Liverpool to make a move for Haaland but the Reds signed Takumi Minamino instead. We obviously hoped that Haaland would stay at Salzburg, so naturally we were gutted when he then made the switch to Dortmund. What made that development even worse was when it came out that Haaland’s transfer fee was only around £18million.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Germany star Lothar Matthaus suggested that Liverpool could still be a potential destination for Haaland and Freund agreed.

Freund said: “That’s where he will land. He can play for any club in the world. With his mentality, his will, with his self-confidence he can make a mark on European football in the next ten years.”

Matthaus added: “Dortmund is one of the top 10 teams in Europe, but there are five or six better teams and that is where he will play at some point.

“I’m thinking of the top clubs; not necessarily Bayern Munich, because Robert Lewandowski will be playing for the next two or three years and Haaland will probably not stay in Dortmund that long.”

We’re still baffled as to why Haaland ended up at Dortmund instead of Liverpool. Freund, however, has stated that the player wanted that move more than anything else that was on offer.

“Many clubs were interested … in the end, it was a decision made by the player,” said Freund.