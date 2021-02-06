Salah out, Mbappe in – CLAIMS

Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool are willing to cash on Mo Salah to try and fund a summer move for PSG ace Kylian Mbappe.





The 28-year-old Egyptian ace has been linked with a possible move to Spain after flirting with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona while Mbappe continues to be mentioned with the Reds, albeit weakly. Few supporters would expect the 22-year-old France international to make the switch to Anfield under owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and many observers in the game expect him to make the switch to The Bernabeu if he leaves France, anyway.

However, the latest suggestions are that if Real Madrid opt not to proceed with a move for Mbappe and the player indicates that he still wants to leave PSG, that Liverpool will then step in to try and broker a deal. Putting the transfer fee to one side, the player’s wages would be a huge problem and Nike deal or not, such a move couldn’t possibly become a reality for that reason alone.

While Salah may be up for a move to Spain if such an opportunity presented itself, there have been suggestions that neither Real Madrid or Barcelona would be able to finance a move. For a second consecutive transfer window, Real Madrid signed nobody, while Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was told the club couldn’t even find €3million for a much needed central defender. Subsequently, Salah may be forced into extending his stay at Anfield which would explain why he’s playing things wisely by recently suggesting that he would be up for a new deal despite his sit-down interview with the Spanish media.

FSG’s policy of selling big to invest in the squad may prove to be a problem for them this summer.