Salah bigs up Zidane, says little about Klopp

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has bigged up Real Madrid boss in a new interview given to the Spanish media.





The 28-year-old Egyptian has been speaking to Spanish publication MARCA via a Q&A in which he also refused to rule out leaving Liverpool and admitted that he could see himself playing in Spain one day.

Salah was discussing the upcoming Champions League fixture between the two clubs so he wasn’t randomly discussing Real Madrid. However, neither he or his agent Rabby Abbas Issa are daft, they know this presented them with another chance to flirt with the Spanish giants as part of the Egyptian Plan.

Asked what he thought about Zidane, Salah said: “He is a great coach, he has won three Champions [Leagues], he is doing very well with the team. He left and came back to help the team win titles again.

“He was one of my idols when I was little. As a coach, he is doing great.”

A glowing tribute to the Frenchman which is fair enough. When asked about his current manager Jürgen Klopp, he basically said the relationship was purely “professional”. He was asked how his relationship was with the Liverpool manager and if they spoke a lot.

Salah replied: “It’s a normal relationship between two professionals. That’s how I’d explain it.”