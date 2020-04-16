Our extensive news coverage is only available to those who support us

Sakho comments on playing for dream club Liverpool

KopTalk 16 Apr 2020 Liverpool FC News

Mamadou Sakho

Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been talking about his time at Anfield.


The 30-year-old centre-back, who left Liverpool for Crystal Palace first on loan in January 2017 and then permanently in August later that year in a deal worth up to £26million, says he has no regrets in making the switch to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain 4 years earlier.

Sakho was a popular member of Jürgen Klopp’s squad but had a bust-up with the boss during a pre-season tour of the United States. He was sent home for breaking club rules after turning up late for the team’s flight and a couple of other scheduled events including an appointment with the club’s medical staff and a team meal. Klopp subsequently demoted him from the senior squad and he was only selected for Professional Development League football for the remainder of that season.

<<– Buy football club shares online –>>

Commenting on his time at Liverpool, Sakho said: “When I left Paris Saint-Germain, I had a number of offers from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“I chose Liverpool because they were one of the clubs of my dreams with a great history.

“I had the chance to spend 4 years there in the Reds’ shirt at Anfield with a fantastic crowd.

“I had very good relationships with my board and I played alongside great talents like Suárez, Coutinho, Sturridge and Steven Gerrard.

“I lived exceptional moments with those players.”

Tags

Contact | Privacy Policy | © Copyright KopTalk® 2020