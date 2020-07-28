Richarlison explains Van Dijk beef

Everton’s Richarlison has explained why he clashed with Virgil van Dijk back in the 2018-19 season. The two clashed during the Merseyside derby at Anfield in 2018 and squared up when the game was level at 0-0.





The 23-year-old Brazilian admits that part of the reason was to run the clock down, but his efforts proved fruitless as Liverpool’s Divock Origi scored a late winner to secure a 1-0 win for the Reds.

Richarlison, who claimed earlier this season that VVD is overrated, said: “Of course I was never going to back down.

“There was a disagreement during the game, which ended up in the typical heated way.

“I was also having the fight to waste time, and the Liverpool players did not like it. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez tried to get involved.

“But it was nothing out of the ordinary. In the whole fight we wasted five minutes, which was good for the team.

“I said [to VVD] in Portuguese: ‘Who do you think you are?’

“They were defending their colours and we were defending ours, it was a typical derby.”