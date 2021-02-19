Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has revealed that playing against Liverpool last season was a special moment in his career.





The 22-year-old Zambia international admits he’s a fan of the Reds and was delighted to turn out against us in the Champions League.

Likened to departed former team-mate Erling Braut Haaland, there is talk of a possible move to England or Italy, with ourselves, Manchester United, AC Milan and Juventus having all been linked recently. At the moment though, Daka insists he’s focused on Salzburg but with 20 goals and 7 assists in just 23 appearances, you can see why some of Europe’s biggest clubs are sniffing around him.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Talking specifically about Liverpool to 90Min.com, Daka said: “I’ve always been a fan of Liverpool and Barcelona.

“When we played Liverpool last season in the Champions League at Anfield, it was a very special moment.

“The other dream was to face Luis Suarez. He’s the one that impressed me the most. He has always been one of my inspirations since I was a kid.

“It was really special and I was able to exchange my jersey with him.”

He added: “Obviously comparisons to Erling are flattering, and it’s my role to live up to them.

“I still have a good relationship with Erling and we are still in touch. He’s a great person, on and off the pitch.

“When he was in Salzburg we would encourage each other and try push each other.

“I do not necessarily aspire to follow in Haaland’s footsteps, but every player has the ambition to progress and go as far as possible in their careers.

“It is not something that obsesses me.

It must be pointed out that The Liverpool Echo have quoted Daka as only saying: ‘I’ve always been a fan of Liverpool’ and that ‘and Barcelona’ was omitted from their coverage of his quotes (see below). We think it’s important to ensure that the refence of Barcelona is also included. An oversight, obviously.