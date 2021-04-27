Reports originating from Spain claim that Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool ace Fabinho.





The 27-year-old is obviously not available for transfer and there hasn’t been a murmur to suggest that he’s looking for a move or that his agent is sounding clubs out. However, despite not being available, it is claimed that the Spanish giants have identified the Brazilian as a potential target.

You may have heard or read various claims mentioning Real’s interest in the Liverpool midfielder over the last 24 hours or so, but we are focusing on the latest and most credible reports for you. While we don’t believe that there has been any contact with the player’s representatives at the present time, we do believe that the Spanish club’s President, Florentino Pérez, is interested in trying to make something happen.

The suggestions in Spain are that Pérez believes he may be able to tempt Fabinho to The Bernabéu if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League this summer. There are even specific claims that Pérez has given instructions to approach Fabinho’s representatives the moment confirmation is received that Liverpool have failed to qualify for next year’s Champions League, should that happen. Liverpool are currently 4 points adrift of the coveted Top 4.

While reports are speculative, we shouldn’t dismiss Real’s reported interest. However, Fabinho seems extremely happy at Liverpool and there’s no whispers coming out of Kirkby (from his team-mates or staff) to suggest that he’s unsettled in the slightest. One thing we must bear in mind is that Real Madrid are experts for unsettling players and once a player’s head is turned by their lure, it can change the way players think. If we are hit with even further speculation over the coming weeks, that will be a sign that the shysters are up to no good.

Florentino Pérez collared Fabinho after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to the Spanish giants in Madrid earlier this month. Fabinho spent a brief time at The Bernabéu at the start of his career, making 30 appearances for the Castilla side and then just one for their senior team. After the match the duo were seen laughing and talking, although that’s hardly confirmation of an approach or any wrongdoing. It was reported that the conversation was merely about Fabinho’s previous brief spell at Real Madrid.

Despite the speculation, we’re not concerned at the current time. Fab has 2 years remaining on his existing contract and Liverpool want to extend that deal and reward him with a pay rise. Talk of that has gone quiet of late, but with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) desperate to deliver some positive news to the fans, you can be assured that the club will be doing everything it can to feed something out soon and news of Fab inking a new deal would go down very well with the fans.