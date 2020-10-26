Real Madrid planning Liverpool raid – REPORTS

Real Madrid are reportedly sniffing around Liverpool’s Brazilian ace Roberto Firmino ahead of a possible approach next summer.





Reports originating from Spain over the weekend claim that the 29-year-old is wanted by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez with the Spanish giants said to be planning a huge shake-up at the end of the season.

It is claimed that Firmino has expressed that he would be open for a move to Bernabéu and that he would be happy to end his career there.

Firmino, who was signed from German outfit 1899 Hoffenheim in 2015 in a deal worth up to £29 million, has 3 years remaining on his Liverpool contract.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is expected to make changes to his attacking options next year so if the Spanish giants did come in with a realistic offer it wouldn’t be wrong to suggest that it would probably be given some consideration.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to finally make the move to their new £50million training complex in Kirkby next month. The Reds were due to leave Melwood at the end of last season but the move had to be put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The transition is now expected to happen during the next international break.