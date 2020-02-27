Reports originating from Spain claim that Real Madrid are considering making a move for Liverpool ace Mo Salah.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque are reporting that the La Liga giants believe the Egyptian would only cost them £126million which is half of what they would need to pay PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Mbappe but the €300million asking price has been deemed unacceptable by Bernabéu chief Florentino Perez.





Gareth Bale looks set to be moved out in the summer and Zidane and Perez want to replace him with one of Europe’s hottest talents. Should you choose to believe the reports, Salah has apparently been identified as an ideal candidate.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp wants to hold on to Salah for the time being but there is a feeling that the club will look to cash in on him next year (2021) before his peak valuation drops. That is, of course, assuming we can hold on to him in the summer. As things currently stand, there are no suggestions that he will be going anywhere.

Despite these claims today, there hasn’t been much chatter about Real Madrid and Mo Salah of late, but it is something that we are monitoring for you. Should that change, we will update you accordingly.

Meanwhile, Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will sign a new 3-year contract with the club in the summer. Although he turns 17 in April, he won’t ink the new deal until June so that it runs until the end of the 2022-23 season. He can’t sign a longer deal with the Reds until he turns 18.