Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering making a move for Liverpool ace Sadio Mané.

Reports originating from France claim that the French giants have identified Mané as a possible replacement for Neymar who continues to be linked with an exit.

Liverpool wouldn’t want to entertain offers for Mané, who many would argue is Jürgen Klopp’s most important player, so if PSG were to swoop, something could only happen if the 27-year-old wanted a move to happen.





The KopTalk editor has previously warned viewers of KopTalk.TV, our free YouTube channel, that speculation surrounding Mané was likely to appear towards the end of the year so this link doesn’t come as a surprise.

While we would deem today’s current link as weak, we’re certainly not of the opinion that Mané is guaranteed to see out his Anfield contract which runs until 2023. There’s no suggestion that he’s looking to exit the club but if one of La Liga’s ‘Big Guns’ came in for him, we’d not be as dismissive.

Like ourselves, Liverpool are cautious about the interest in Mané from Spain and are willing to offer him even better terms despite only inking a new contract a year ago. The Reds would like to see him extend until 2025 but so far Mané’s representatives are yet to indicate a willingness to commit further.

When he signed his new Liverpool deal in November 2018, Mané said: “I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool.

“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy. For me, I have made the best decision in my career.”

Meanwhile, PSG ace Kylian Mbappé is reportedly in no rush to sign a new deal with the club. The Ligue 1 outfit have offered him a new deal worth £21million net per season until 2025, but Mbappé, who continues to be linked with Liverpool, is yet to agree to extending his stay.

Is Mané happy at Anfield? What’s the craic with the interest from Spain? What’s the attitude of his representation? Is Mbappé on Klopp’s radar despite the denials? Find out on our members’ website in an extended version of this article.