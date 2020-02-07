PODCAST: More Messi speculation – Contract & Injury news

A new episode of the Liverpool FC KopTalk podcast was published today (Friday 7th).

Please note that episodes that are published on Fridays are exclusively recorded for those who support our free podcast via Patreon and KopTalk Legends.

Free episodes are published on Spreaker every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at around 4pm UK time. They are then syndicated across the following platforms and they usually appear on them within an hour or two:

Various podcast apps including the Spreaker app (free) will enable you to subscribe and listen to our free episodes from your own mobile device at a time that’s convenient to you. Just search ‘Liverpool FC KopTalk’ to find the podcast on your app.

Patrons can access today’s episode via the Patreon.com website. KopTalk Legends can access today’s episode via the KopTalk Legends forum on the VIP Members’ website.

Our next free episode will be published on Monday.