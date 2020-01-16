PODCAST: LIVERPOOL’S INTEREST IN SERIE A ACE IS REAL!

A new episode of the Liverpool FC KopTalk podcast was uploaded today (Thursday 16th).

New, free episodes are published on Spreaker every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 4pm UK time. They are then syndicated across the following platforms and usually appear on them within an hour or two:

Various podcast apps including the Spreaker app (free) will enable you to subscribe and listen from your own mobile device at a time that’s convenient to you. Just search ‘Liverpool FC KopTalk’ to find the podcast on your app.

You can also play today’s episode via the embed below providing you don’t leave this page.

An exclusive episode is published at 4pm on Fridays for those who support the podcast by becoming patrons via www.koptalkpodcast.com