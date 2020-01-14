PODCAST: LIVERPOOL FC & THE DEMBÉLÉS

A new episode of the Liverpool FC KopTalk podcast was uploaded last night (Monday).

Although it was a little shorter than normal, there was still some important updates regarding the likes of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé and Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé.

Norwich City duo Emi Buendía and Jamal Lewis were discussed as was Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

