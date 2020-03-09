PODCAST: Liverpool FC duo “deeply dislike each other”

A new episode of the KopTalk Podcast was published today (Monday 9th).

Free episodes are published every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.





Additional episodes are recorded on Fridays for KopTalk Patrons i.e. those who support the podcast by buying your host a coffee, and maybe a biscuit to go with it, once a month by becoming a DKB Supporter (approximately £2.30) or a DKB Legend (approximately £3.80). The exclusive episodes are intended for our most passionate and loyal supporters.

Our free episodes are supported by advertising but KopTalk Patrons can access every episode, Monday to Friday, completely ad-free!

Free episodes are first published on Spreaker at around 4pm UK time. They are then immediately syndicated to a number of platforms including the following:

Various podcast apps including Pocket Casts (free) will enable you to subscribe and listen to the KopTalk Podcast from your own mobile device at a time that’s convenient to you. Just search ‘KopTalk’ or ‘Liverpool FC KopTalk’ to find our podcast on your app.

Don’t forget that as a KopTalk Patron, you also get every episode of the Dunk Knows Best podcast completely ad-free along with bonus episodes of that on Thursdays and Fridays!

Make sure you’re following the KopTalk Podcast on Twitter and Facebook for notifications of new episodes.