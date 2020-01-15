PODCAST: HAVERTZ, MBAPPE, AFCON BLOW, INJURY BOOST!

A new episode of the Liverpool FC KopTalk podcast was uploaded today (Wednesday).

KopTalk editor Duncan Oldham reviews today’s Liverpool FC news. Topics include the latest concerning ‘primary’ target Kai Havertz and claims that the Reds are preparing a £100m+ bid for his services. Divock Origi is attracting interest while Kylian Mbappé, who continues to be linked with a possible switch to Anfield, is also discussed. Could the PSG ace really end up at Anfield following Liverpool’s link up with Nike?





Wednesday’s episode is now available via Spreaker .

It will then be syndicated across the following platforms over the next few hours: Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Spotify.

Various podcast apps including the Spreaker app (free) will enable you to subscribe and listen from your own mobile device at a time that’s convenient to you. Just search ‘Liverpool FC – KopTalk’ to find the podcast on your app.

You can also play today’s episode via the embed below providing you don’t leave this page.

Additional, exclusive episodes of the KopTalk podcasts are available to those who become supporters via www.koptalkpodcast.com

Email your LFC views and questions to podcast @ koptalk . com for them to be read out on the next episode.