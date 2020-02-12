Philippe Coutinho responds to Liverpool transfer chatter

Philippe Coutinho appears to have ruled out the possibility of making a summer return to Liverpool.

Catalan giants Barcelona want to offload the 27-year-old and there have been suggestions that he could return to Anfield if the price was right. However, when asked about a possible switch back to Merseyside, Coutinho says he isn’t looking at his former club as an option.





Coutinho said: “I don’t look back. I took another path and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else.

“I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past and now I can only look forward.

The Brazilian added: “Liverpool are flying and it doesn’t surprise me.

“We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.

“I am so happy for them because I have so many friends there, former team-mates – so I’m just so happy for them. But that’s all.”

Reports suggest that Barcelona may be willing to let Coutinho leave for around £67million.